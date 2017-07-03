Poland 11-12 softball advance to state tournament

The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.

Poland jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning before a rain delay.

After play resumed, Poland extended their lead to 7-2 in the fifth inning.

Canfield rallied to within a run, 7-6, in the later innings but could pull no closer.

Poland advances to the state tournament in Clyde, Ohio later this month.