Two suspected overdose victims given Narcan in Warren, only one survives

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

A Youngstown woman was found dead in the bed of a Warren apartment due to an alleged overdose. 

Warren police were called to the apartment on Saturday evening, where they found 30-year-old Tara Robarge slumped over in a bed in a back bedroom. Authorities say she didn't appear to be breathing. 

Police also discovered a male in the bathroom of the apartment. He was described as laying on his back, was blue in color and had shallow breathing. 

Paramedics were called to the scene and gave multiple doses of Narcan to Robarge and the male in the bathroom. 

Police said after giving the male sternum rubs, inserting a breathing tube and giving him an IV, he became "slightly coherent." He was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for treatment. 

Robarge was placed on the floor and given chest compressions and other medical aid because authorities said they couldn't detect a pulse. 

According to a report, paramedics pronounced Robarge dead on the scene after attempting to revive her.

