YSU preparing for Summer Festival of the Arts

Youngstown State University is preparing the campus for the 19th edition of the Summer Festival of the Arts.

The festival this year is on July 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year's event is scheduled to begin with an opening ceremony featuring YSU President Jim Tressel and the Color Guard from the Youngstown Air Reserve Base.

There will be family activities in addition to the main attraction, the artist's marketplace. The marketplace showcases the handcrafted pieces of over 75 local, regional and national artists.

Music, theater, and dance performances join the "Festival of Nations" at this year's event.

Admission is free.

Wick Avenue is still under construction, so those interested in attending are advised to park in any surface lot along Fifth Avenue. Parking is also available in the Wick Avenue parking deck. The deck must be entered through the back Walnut Street entrance.

The Lincoln Avenue parking deck is closed for upgrades.

