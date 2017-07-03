Authorities: Nurse stabbed had earlier treated suspect

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a nurse stabbed at a Pennsylvania hospital had earlier treated the man who was arrested and charged with attempted homicide.

Police in Bethlehem said the male nurse was stabbed at about 9:30 p.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley Health Network-Muhlenberg. A hospital spokesman said Saturday morning that he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities allege in court documents that 19-year-old Joshua Rafael Santos got into a secured area and stabbed the victim in the neck with a 5-inch kitchen knife. A nearby doctor who immediately administered treatment said the wound could have been fatal.

Authorities said a female nurse recognized Santos as having been a former patient of herself and the victim in early June. Santos is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated and simple assault.

