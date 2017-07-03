Old dogs, new blimps: Goodyear pilots need to be retrained

Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the...More >>
A 48-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer and she was ejected along a southwest Ohio road.More >>
The skeletal remains of a human hand have been found along a southeastern Ohio river, and authorities are trying to determine whether the discovery is connected to any missing-persons cases.More >>
Authorities say the body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from a northeast Ohio creek where he went missing while swimming over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say a nurse stabbed at a Pennsylvania hospital had earlier treated the man who was arrested and charged with attempted homicide.More >>
Authorities say a blast believed to have been a gas explosion leveled a Pennsylvania home, killing one utility worker and injuring at least one other employee.More >>
Officials in central Ohio say a sheriff's deputy shot a suspect who refused orders to drop a knife.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Authorities say more than 100,000 chickens perished in a fire that destroyed a barn at a commercial egg farm in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say a 9-year-old boy drowned after he slipped into a Pennsylvania lake while fishing.More >>
Charges have again been filed against former Pennsylvania restaurant owners accused of scavenging deer parts from trash bins outside butcher shops.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
