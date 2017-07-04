Britain scotches rumors of imminent Trump visit

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

Officials come out in support of Trump immigration ban

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is feeling the heat after he was photographed sunning himself on a beach that he had closed to the public as part of a government shutdown.

Christie feels the heat politically after a day at the beach

Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan now says the state won't provide extensive voter registration information to the Trump administration.

Prosecutors want a New York judge to make former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli stop talking.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed his final budget after a three-day state government shutdown that included a viral photo of him lounging on a state beach that was closed to the public because of a budget impasse.

LONDON (AP) - There are currently no plans for Donald Trump to visit Britain in the coming weeks, the U.K. government said Monday, damping down reports the U.S. president is planning a flying visit to the country.

British media have reported that Trump might stop at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland after visiting Poland and attending a Group of 20 summit in Germany this week, and before he goes to Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14.

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman, James Slack, told reporters that "I'm not aware of any plans for the president to visit the U.K. in the next few weeks."

Slack also said the invitation of a state visit for Trump, made in January, still stands. No date has been announced, and there was no mention of the visit in a list of government plans announced by Queen Elizabeth II last month.

Slack said "we will set out full plans in due course."

The Guardian newspaper reported last month that Trump had told May that he doesn't want to come to Britain if there will be protests.

Anti-Trump protesters have vowed to demonstrate even if he comes at short notice.

Owen Jones, co-founder of the Stop Trump Coalition, said the president "thinks he can sneak into the country to avoid protests.

"We have to prove him wrong. We're asking Britain to be on stand-by to take to the streets with just hours' notice if necessary."

