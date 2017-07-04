Campbell police cite man selling fireworks from U-Haul trailer

Police in Campbell warned Thomas Franco to stop selling fireworks from his driveway, but a week later they were called back to his house. This time, he'll be going to court.

According to a report, an officer found Franco in his driveway on Piccadilly Street Monday night carrying a large box from the back of a U-Haul trailer to a car. The officer said Franco quickly returned the box to the trailer when he noticed police were watching.

When police told Franco they heard he was selling fireworks, according to the police report, Franco insisted he was only giving someone his share of the fireworks.

The officer had Franco open the trailer door, revealing several opened and unopened boxes of fireworks.

Franco assured the officer the fireworks were purchased legally from Phantom Fireworks and showed his receipt, the report said.

The officer told Franco he wasn't being accused of illegally purchasing the fireworks, but instead selling them illegally.

Police told Franco to return any money he may have accepted from his customer, but Franco said he hadn't taken any yet, according to the report.

The officer issued Franco a court summons for illegally selling fireworks, a misdemeanor under the Ohio Revised Code.