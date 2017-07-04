Fire at Youngstown daycare investigated as arson

A fire at a daycare center in on South Avenue sparked a police and fire investigation Tuesday morning.

A little after 6:30 a.m., fire crews found the door open at Nana's Nest and two small fires burning in the kitchen and play room.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, leaving only minor fire damage.

However, investigators from the fire department are looking into the incident as a suspected arson. Police are separately looking into a potential burglary since some items are suspected missing.

The childcare center doubles as a family home on the upper floor of the house.

Officials say no one was home at the time.