Crews working on water main break along Struthers parade route

Off-duty crews from Aqua Ohio are working to fix a major water main break at the corner of Poland Avenue and Renee Drive in Struthers.

Police say they are hoping to fix it in time for the 4th of July parade, which starts at 11:20 a.m.

The water main break is along the parade route.

The break was first reported around 7:40 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., no boil alert has been issued.