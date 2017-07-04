Police: Fleeing car hit truck, injuring girl; 3 sought

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities say an 8-year-old girl was injured when a car fleeing police pushed a parked truck into her as she stood on a Pittsburgh sidewalk.

Police said officers patrolling in the Knoxville section of the western Pennsylvania city saw a grey vehicle with a flat tire driving the wrong way on a one-way street shortly after 10:40 p.m. Monday.

Police said officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it didn't stop until it hit the back of a parked pickup truck, sending the truck into the girl. Police believe there were three occupants of the vehicle, and all ran from the scene.

Paramedics transported the girl to Children's Hospital of UPMC in stable condition. Police said early Tuesday that none of the occupants of the vehicle had been apprehended.

