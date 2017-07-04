Youngstown woman convicted of running down pregnant rival seeks - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown woman convicted of running down pregnant rival seeks prison release

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown woman sentenced to four years in prison for running over a pregnant woman is asking the judge to let her out early.

Takia Wright, 25, has been brought from prison to the Mahoning County Jail where she awaits a judicial release hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge John Durkin sentenced Wright in January 2015 after she pleaded guilty to child endangering, felonious assault, forgery, and theft.

Witnesses told police that Wright backed her car into an S-U-V at the Valley View Apartments on Tyrell Avenue during an argument over a man.

Seated inside the SUV at the time of the crash was the son of Amorniqua Lyons.

Both Lyons and Wright claimed at the time that they were pregnant by Wright's estranged husband.

According to witnesses, Lyons stepped in front of Wright's vehicle to keep it from leaving the parking lot.

Wright ran over Lyons, who was taken to the hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

A two-year-old female, who was in Wright's car, received hospital treatment for a head injury.

If Wright were to serve her entire sentence, she would not be freed from prison until December 2018.

Judge Durkin has already denied Wright's request for early release four times.

