ODOT plans three-month road shutdown in Vernon and Johnston Townships

Drivers along a stretch of Trumbull County road will be detoured for the next three months.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says that Corinth Court will be closed from Fisher Corinth Road and Davis Peck Road in Vernon and Johnston Townships beginning Wednesday.

Crews will be replacing a bridge along the road.

ODOT's recommended detour is State Route 5 to Mayburn Corners Road to Corinth Court.

The $600,000 project is scheduled to be completed by late October 2017.