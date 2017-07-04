Baseball in London! Major league showcase set for Hyde Park

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries

Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidency

Researchers in a Lyme disease-plagued part of New York's Hudson Valley are tackling tick problems across entire neighborhoods with fungal sprays and bait boxes.

Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds.

Record-setting eaters are gearing up to gobble at the renowned Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.

Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".

Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.

By GREGORY KATZ and CAROLINE SPIEZIO

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - A bit of American sports culture will be on display in London's Hyde Park as baseball comes to town on July 4, the U.S. Independence Day.

The exhibition Tuesday will feature several former major leaguers playing a Home Run Derby in one of London's best-known open spaces.

It's part of Major League Baseball's plan to showcase the game in a bid to build interest in the sport in Britain and Europe despite the region's longstanding preference for soccer. The move comes during the summer hiatus in England's Premier League.

Charlie Hill, the managing director of Major League Baseball for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, says it's possible that some official games will be played in London as soon as the 2019 season.

"The teams are enthusiastic," he said. "That is the target and it's becoming the expectation."

If MLB league games are played in London in two years, baseball will still be way behind the National Football League and the National Basketball Association, which have already played official games in Britain.

Hill said the July 4 exhibition does not feature an actual game but instead will be a Home Run Derby, similar to the one that precedes the league's All-Star Game. It's an easy-to-understand demonstration of hitting prowess.

One concern is that baseball's somewhat arcane rules might make the game seem incomprehensible to Britons - much as Americans can be slow to grasp the finer points of cricket.

"We don't want to play games here from a cold start," Hill said.

John Boyd, who heads Baseball Softball UK, said there's already strong interest in the game. He says there's an estimated 1.5 million baseball fans in Britain, partly because it's become so much easier to watch live games.

"Now I can watch it at the pub," Boyd said. "I have an app that lets me watch it in real time. The globalization of tech has made it a lot easier to follow other countries' national pastimes."

