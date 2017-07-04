Report: Suspect tells Warren police he bought guns 'off the street'

A 19-year-old Warren man will spend the next month in jail after police say they found him carrying marijuana and three guns in a backpack.

Police pulled a car over on Saturday for failing to stop at a stop sign at Clarence St. and Oak Knoll Ave. SE.

When 19-year-old Korbin Robinson refused to let officers search the car, police K-9 Czar was brought in to sniff around.

Police say they searched the car after the dog gave indications that there was something inside.

A backpack found in the car contained 25 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, three handguns, and ammunition, according to police.

Officers say Robinson admitted that the backpack belonged to him.

They told Robinson that more serious charges could follow if they find out that any of the firearms were stolen.

Robinson replied by saying he hoped the guns weren't stolen because he bought them off the street, according to the police report.

After checking the serial numbers on the weapons, police found that a derringer had been stolen from Niles.

Robinson was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, a stop sign violation, possessing drug paraphernalia and drug abuse.

According to Warren Municipal Court records, Robinson was not cooperative during his arraignment on Monday.

The judge sentenced Robinson to thirty days in jail for contempt of court.

His next court date is set for July 28.