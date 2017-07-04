U.S. Attorney seeks 5-year prison term for former Campbell mayor

A former mayor of the City of Campbell finds out on Wednesday if he'll be sent to prison for orchestrating a nearly $1.2 million investment fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney is recommending that George Krinos be sentenced to 57 months in federal prison when he is sentenced in U.S. District Court.

The 39-year-old Boardman resident pleaded guilty in January to one count of securities fraud and one count of willfully failing to pay taxes.

Krinos, who was Campbell mayor from 2010 until his resignation a year later, used his companies known as Krinos Holdings in a securities fraud scheme using false and deceptive practices to sell securities to at least ten people in Ohio, according to prosecutors.

The securities were not properly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because the securities were not registered with and therefore subject to greater scrutiny by the SEC, Krinos was limited to selling them to “accredited investors” who were generally individuals having a net worth in excess of $1 million or who met specific, high-dollar income thresholds.

From 2011 through 2014, Krinos sold the unregistered securities to the investors, causing them financial losses.

Krinos sold the securities under the pretense that his investors’ funds would be used for legitimate business purposes, including to provide venture capital to various client companies seeking funds from Krinos Holdings.

Rather than use the funds for their intended uses, Krinos instead used the money for personal expenses and to engage in unauthorized foreign currency transactions.

To entice his victims, Krinos made promises that their initial investments of $.10 per share would rise in value to as much as $5 or $6 per share.

Krinos also falsely told investors and others that he managed approximately $600 million in an investment account when he, in fact, had only $5 in the account.

In addition, Krinos submitted falsified letters and statements to reflect high balances in his accounts.

Krinos also falsely told investors that they were making high returns on their investments and that his relationships with the client companies were on good terms.

Contrary to his representations to his investors, Krinos actually used their funds on for his own personal use at restaurants, bars, casinos, adult entertainment clubs, and hotels.

Rather than disclose these personal expenses, Krinos later characterized them as “sales and marketing” costs in a budget given to his shareholders at a meeting in Boardman, in 2013.

In addition to the securities fraud scheme, Krinos improperly withheld taxes, including federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contribution Act taxes from his employees without paying those taxes to the IRS.

Over the course of approximately two years, Krinos improperly withheld and kept approximately $91,495 of his employees’ tax contributions from the IRS.

In addition to asking the judge to impose a nearly five-year sentence, a memorandum filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Om Kakani, asks that Krinos begin serving the term immediately.

Krinos also submitted a sentencing memorandum to the court, but it was filed under seal and is not available for public view.