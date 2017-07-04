Resurfacing work begins today on Route 11 in Austintown and Canfield

As many as 32,000 drivers travel along parts of Route 11 each day between Route 224 and Interstate 80.

Beginning today, some of those drivers could be forced to slow down as construction zones pop up.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says State Route 11 will have various daily lane restrictions as crews repair pavement and perform resurfacing work in Austintown and Canfield.

The work is part of a $3.8 million project that also includes bridge repairs.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by August.