Resurfacing work begins today on Route 11 in Austintown and Canf - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Resurfacing work begins today on Route 11 in Austintown and Canfield

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

As many as 32,000 drivers travel along parts of Route 11 each day between Route 224 and Interstate 80.

Beginning today, some of those drivers could be forced to slow down as construction zones pop up.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says State Route 11 will have various daily lane restrictions as crews repair pavement and perform resurfacing work in Austintown and Canfield.

The work is part of a $3.8 million project that also includes bridge repairs.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by August.  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

    Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:48:13 GMT
    Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests day after ICBM launch.More >>
    Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests day after ICBM launch.More >>

  • The Latest: Video shows NYC officer's killer before attack

    The Latest: Video shows NYC officer's killer before attack

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:38:54 GMT
    Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".More >>
    Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms