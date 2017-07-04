Austintown police charge Leetonia pair with Fentanyl possession - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown police charge Leetonia pair with Fentanyl possession

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

A man and woman from Leetonia are due in court Wednesday to answer charges after Austintown Police say they caught the two in a parked car with syringes and the powerful opioid Fentanyl.

Police charged Sarah Drye, 30, and James Boston, 35, with drug abuse and possessing drug abuse instruments.

According to a police report, officers were called to a gas station on Mahoning Avenue at North Edghill Avenue on Sunday after someone reported possible drug activity going on inside a parked car.

When police got there, they say Boston was passed out in the car, and syringes were in plain sight on the car's dashboard. One of the syringes was filled with an unknown substance.

Boston was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

According to a complaint filed in court, both suspects were in possession of Fentanyl, which according to the Drug Enforcement Agency is 30 to 50 times more powerful that heroin.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

    Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:48:13 GMT
    Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests day after ICBM launch.More >>
    Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests day after ICBM launch.More >>

  • The Latest: Video shows NYC officer's killer before attack

    The Latest: Video shows NYC officer's killer before attack

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:38:54 GMT
    Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".More >>
    Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms