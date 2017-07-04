Austintown police charge Leetonia pair with Fentanyl possession

A man and woman from Leetonia are due in court Wednesday to answer charges after Austintown Police say they caught the two in a parked car with syringes and the powerful opioid Fentanyl.

Police charged Sarah Drye, 30, and James Boston, 35, with drug abuse and possessing drug abuse instruments.

According to a police report, officers were called to a gas station on Mahoning Avenue at North Edghill Avenue on Sunday after someone reported possible drug activity going on inside a parked car.

When police got there, they say Boston was passed out in the car, and syringes were in plain sight on the car's dashboard. One of the syringes was filled with an unknown substance.

Boston was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

According to a complaint filed in court, both suspects were in possession of Fentanyl, which according to the Drug Enforcement Agency is 30 to 50 times more powerful that heroin.