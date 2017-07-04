Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today.

On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history.

He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan.

Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we want people to remember there's a lot of heroes out there. Today is the birthday of our country and everybody is celebrating and having picnics and all that, which is wonderful we should be celebrating. But without the people who have paved the way, the soldiers that have paved the way we wouldn't be able to do that on this day. So it means a lot that we have all our friends and our family and they come and they help support us and they love us through this because it's not always been easy. This road is not a road I want anybody to walk."

The New Sewickley soldier was killed on his second tour of duty back on July 22nd, 2009 when his convoy hit an improvised explosive device.

But years after his death the soldier's service is being remembered with a very special honor.

His sister Shannon Fenton couldn't fight back tears, "It will be eight years here in a few weeks. It's just nice to know that people remember. You know soldiers pass away and they're forgotten. But he will never be. We do memorial walks for him here. Colorado has things, a local park has a bench for my brother and another gentleman who was killed overseas."

In Hermitage among the scores of American flags, a plaque with Sergeant Rimer's name will now be displayed among those killed by acts of terrorism, at the War on Terror Veterans Memorial.

The Yellow Ribbon Girls, a veteran's support group wanted to make sure that the memory of this soldier and his service marches in to the area's history with a visual reminder for generations to come.

"Joshua was our friend forever, we've been to church together, we've been to church camps, we knew Josh since the day he was born so it's really nice to pay tribute back to him and his family," Bonnie Phillippi of Yellow Ribbon Girls said.

We've learned that Tom Flynn the owner of the Cemetery actually picked up the cost of the plaque and Frank Zelinsky, a U.S. Army Veteran from the Veteran's Administration helped organize the ceremony.

As the ceremony prepared to wrap up Sergeant Rimer's family donated a $10,000 check from his Memorial Walk to Yellow Ribbon Girls -- the service organization sends 70 to 90 care packages a month to active military members in 12 countries.

They're hoping to ensure that people remember the brave men and women who gave of their lives so we could all celebrate on Independence Day.