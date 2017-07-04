County commissioner "drops in" East Palestine for fundraiser

Communities from all over the valley celebrated the Fourth of July today with festivals and fire works.

But in one Columbiana county town, a local politician was willing to help out with a fundraiser in a very unique way.

Tim Weigle is going to skydive into the park as a fundraiser to pay for the town festivities.

How is it a fundraiser you ask?

Organizer, Nate Sugar, said, "People come in and pay a dollar for a plate and put their name beside a number. That plate goes upside down in the circle. whatever plate he lands on inside the circle that's the winner of the 50/50 drawing."

So just after 8 o'clock the commissioner dropped in.

For him plane jumps aren't a big deal. Not only is he a county commissioner, he's also a pilot and he's done thousands of jumps.

"It's pretty exciting to step out of that airplane. The temperature up there was a balmy 70. We were flying at about 100 mph. I free fell for about 5 seconds and opened the parachute. It's a lot of fun. A little bit of adrenaline going on. It's nice to be able to support your hometown," said Weigle.

The big winner was Emma Green of East Palestine. The commissioner hit her plate. She walked away with a little over $140.



All in all it was a pretty good night to be in East Palestine. A pretty good night to be an American.