County commissioner "drops in" East Palestine for fundraiser - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

County commissioner "drops in" East Palestine for fundraiser

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
Tim Weigle Tim Weigle
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio -

Communities from all over the valley celebrated the Fourth of July today with festivals and fire works.
But in one Columbiana county town, a local politician was willing to help out with a fundraiser in a very unique way. 

Tim Weigle is going to skydive into the park as a fundraiser to pay for the town festivities.
How is it a fundraiser you ask?

Organizer, Nate Sugar, said, "People come in and pay a dollar for a plate and put their name beside a number. That plate goes upside down in the circle. whatever plate he lands on inside the circle that's the winner of the 50/50 drawing."

So just after 8 o'clock the commissioner dropped in.
For him plane jumps aren't a big deal. Not only is he a county commissioner, he's also a pilot and he's done thousands of jumps.

"It's pretty exciting to step out of that airplane. The temperature up there was a balmy 70. We were flying at about 100 mph. I free fell for about 5 seconds and opened the parachute. It's a lot of fun. A little bit of adrenaline going on. It's nice to be able to support your hometown," said Weigle.

The big winner was Emma Green of East Palestine. The commissioner hit her plate. She walked away with a little over $140.

All in all it was a pretty good night to be in East Palestine. A pretty good night to be an American.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

    Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:48:13 GMT
    Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests day after ICBM launch.More >>
    Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests day after ICBM launch.More >>

  • The Latest: Video shows NYC officer's killer before attack

    The Latest: Video shows NYC officer's killer before attack

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:38:54 GMT
    Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".More >>
    Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms