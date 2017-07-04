Owner says signs stolen from ruins of fire ravaged Mecca bar

If losing her bar wasn't enough the owner of the Tracks Inn that burned down Sunday night in Mecca Township says her signs and marquee were stolen from the rubble on Monday.

Tim Streitferdt, the husband of owner Sheri Streitferdt, tells 21 News two yellow signs that said Tracks Inn and two marquee signs with removable letters were stolen around 5:30 Monday night. He said those were the only things left that his wife really wanted.

The Streitferdts are asking for the signs to be returned with no questions asked. They do plan on filing a police report tomorrow and say they have descriptions of the person or persons who took the signs.