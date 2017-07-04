Owner says signs stolen from ruins of fire ravaged Mecca bar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Owner says signs stolen from ruins of fire ravaged Mecca bar

Posted: Updated:
By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
Connect
MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

If losing her bar wasn't enough the owner of the Tracks Inn that burned down Sunday night in Mecca Township says her signs and marquee were stolen from the rubble on Monday. 

Tim Streitferdt, the husband of owner Sheri Streitferdt, tells 21 News two yellow signs that said Tracks Inn and two marquee signs with removable letters were stolen around 5:30 Monday night. He said those were the only things left that his wife really wanted.

The Streitferdts are asking for the signs to be returned with no questions asked. They do plan on filing a police report tomorrow and say they have descriptions of the person or persons who took the signs. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

    Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:48:13 GMT
    Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests day after ICBM launch.More >>
    Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests day after ICBM launch.More >>

  • The Latest: Video shows NYC officer's killer before attack

    The Latest: Video shows NYC officer's killer before attack

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:38:54 GMT
    Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".More >>
    Police say a 12-year veteran New York City officer was fatally shot while sitting in her patrol car with her partner in what one sergeant is calling a "clear assassination".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms