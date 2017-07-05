East Liverpool man killed in Columbiana County crash

A 45-year-old man from East Liverpool died after crashing into a tree in St. Clair Township late Tuesday night.

Police say Wayne Hickman Jr. was driving south on Old Fredericktown Road in the area of Woodland Drive when he went left of center, off the road and into a tree.

Hickman was wearing a seat belt, but was still ejected from his car.

The Columbiana County Coroner pronounced Hickman dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and say they believe alcohol and speed to be involved.