Hermitage favorite back in business this Fourth of July

HERMITAGE, Pa. -

The Hermitage roadside food stop known for its famous Coffee Stirs opened its doors in time for the Fourth of July holiday. 

The Corral Drive-In temporarily closed after a grease fire in August that damaged the kitchen. 

After being closed for nearly a year, the restaurant opened in late June, and the owner couldn't be more excited. 

David Deforest said it was a long slog to get the business open again, but now that it is, they've been very busy. 

The Corral had about a week to get back in gear before serving the holiday crowd. 

