Hermitage favorite back in business this Fourth of July

The Hermitage roadside food stop known for its famous Coffee Stirs opened its doors in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

The Corral Drive-In temporarily closed after a grease fire in August that damaged the kitchen.

After being closed for nearly a year, the restaurant opened in late June, and the owner couldn't be more excited.

David Deforest said it was a long slog to get the business open again, but now that it is, they've been very busy.

The Corral had about a week to get back in gear before serving the holiday crowd.