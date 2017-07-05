Boardman police investigate reported kidnapping of woman and children

State Troopers and Valley police agencies are looking for a car they believe was involved in the kidnapping of a woman and two children from Boardman.

Police were called to the parking lot of an apartment on the 4400 block of South Avenue Wednesday morning, where a man allegedly forced a woman and the children into a car.

A concerned neighbor told police she saw a woman and the man arguing before the man left the lot with her and the children in the car.

Police are looking for a black Hyundai, license number GVP6098.

