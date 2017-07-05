Northeast Ohio experiencing blood shortage

Northeast Ohio is currently experiencing a blood shortage. Over the last two months, the American Red Cross has received 61,000 fewer donations.

Summertime, particularly the days before and after the 4th of July holiday, is a common time for donations to drop off.

According to the American Red Cross, that's because there are fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives.

Businesses, places of worship and schools aren't hosting as many drives during the summer months.

In fact, this year, 700 fewer drives were scheduled this week than the weeks before and after the Independence Day holiday.

The Red Cross views this time of year as one of the most challenging in terms of collecting blood and platelet donations.

In addition to the holiday, people are also scheduling vacations this time of year. The need, though, never stops. 0

Every two seconds in the United States, a patient requires blood and platelets. Nationally, the Red Cross must collect 14,000 donations each day to keep up with demand.

Across the country, the Red Cross has added more than 25,0000 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives to help build up its supply.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 5-25.

Columbiana County

Columbiana

7/7/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Church, 140 S. Main St

East Palestine

7/24/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin Street

Salem

7/12/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salem Regional Medical Center, 1995 E. State Street

7/18/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St



Mahoning County

Austintown

7/11/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Rd

7/18/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd

7/22/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd

7/24/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary, 4500 Norquest Blvd.

Boardman

7/6/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue

7/17/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Rd

Canfield

7/12/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad Street

Damascus

7/11/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Damascus United Methodist Church, 300 Valley Rd

Poland

7/7/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street

Youngstown

7/5/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Christine's School, 3165 Schenley Avenue

7/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., HMS, 1500 Geoffrey Trail

7/11/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Churchill Hubbard Rd

7/12/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave



Trumbull County

Cortland

7/12/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Garden Brook Banquet Center, 4820 Warren Road

Hubbard

7/25/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St

Kinsman

7/17/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church Street

Newton Falls

7/12/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary's Social Hall, 120 Maple Drive

7/25/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Rd. SW

Niles

7/25/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Niles Senior Center, 14 East State Street

Warren

7/7/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Paul's Lutheran Church, 2860 East Market St.

7/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW

7/13/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Rd NE

7/18/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Kent State Univ Trumbull Branch, 4314 Mahoning Ave.

7/24/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Trumbull Memorial Hospital, 1350 E Market St.

7/24/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace Fellowship Church, 2150 Niles Cortland Rd



Portage County

Aurora

7/10/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., The Church in Aurora, 146 S. Chillicothe Road

7/20/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Aurora Community - Howard Hanna, 195 Barrington Town Square

7/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., TCP Incorporated, 325 Campus Drive

Garrettsville

7/20/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ambrose Church, 10692 Freedom Street

Kent

7/6/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kent State Univ Tri Towers, Corner Loop and Leebrick Dr

7/21/2017: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church Kent, 1435 E. Main Street

Ravenna

7/6/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, 6847 N. Chestnut Street

7/24/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, 6847 N. Chestnut Street

Rootstown

7/13/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Northeast Ohio Medical University, 4209 State Route 44

7/16/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Edinburg Town Hall, 6856 Tallmadge Road

Streetsboro

7/5/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Streetsboro United Methodist Church, 8940 St. Route 43

7/7/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dunkin Donuts, 9168 State Route 14

7/14/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Streetsboro Library, 8990 Kirby Lane



Stark County

Alliance

7/6/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Alliance Comm Hosp East St, 200 East State Street

7/13/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alliance Elks Lodge No 467, 606 Glamorgan

Massillon

7/10/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 127 Cherry Road NE

7/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus 554, 988 Cherry Rd NW

North Canton

7/14/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Green Community Senior Center, 4224 Massillon Road