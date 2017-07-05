Neighbors wary of Howland motel where body was found - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Investigators wore oxygen masks in the room

Neighbors wary of Howland motel where body was found

Posted: Updated:
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

Police are linking the discovery of a body found inside a motel room in Howland to drugs.

Howland police and fire crews were called to Capri Motel off of East Market Street Wednesday morning after police say a manager found the body of a man staying in a second-floor room. 

Police say his body was in a state of decomposition and it's possible he was dead inside the room for several days.

After noticing a white powdered substance inside the room, detectives took no chances of potential exposure. Police tell 21 News they believe the substance was likely heroin or fentanyl. 

"We protect ourselves of course with protective gloves and we're very careful when removing that evidence, triple bagging that stuff," said Assistant Chief Jeff Urso of the Howland police.

Business owners and workers across the street say they're fed up with the activity in and around the motel. 

"It's a nuisance and it's a stone's throw from the high school," Sharon Jones said, an employee of Salon One.

The owner of the Laurelwood Commons Plaza said she's tired of the activity that forces police to respond in and around the motel. 

Jones wants the motel shut down.

"We've been hoping that for 18 years. We've gone to the authorities. We've tried everything we can. It needs to be closed," she said.

Urso says they've yet to talk with township leaders about taking additional measures, but believes this could finally be the tipping point to a conversation that some would like to see turn into action.

21 News reached out to the township's legal department for comment.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

    Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:34:54 GMT

    Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died.  The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...

    More >>

    Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died.  The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...

    More >>

  • Police identify body found in Howland motel

    Police identify body found in Howland motel

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:32:53 GMT

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms