Neighbors wary of Howland motel where body was found

Police are linking the discovery of a body found inside a motel room in Howland to drugs.

Howland police and fire crews were called to Capri Motel off of East Market Street Wednesday morning after police say a manager found the body of a man staying in a second-floor room.

Police say his body was in a state of decomposition and it's possible he was dead inside the room for several days.

After noticing a white powdered substance inside the room, detectives took no chances of potential exposure. Police tell 21 News they believe the substance was likely heroin or fentanyl.

"We protect ourselves of course with protective gloves and we're very careful when removing that evidence, triple bagging that stuff," said Assistant Chief Jeff Urso of the Howland police.

Business owners and workers across the street say they're fed up with the activity in and around the motel.

"It's a nuisance and it's a stone's throw from the high school," Sharon Jones said, an employee of Salon One.

The owner of the Laurelwood Commons Plaza said she's tired of the activity that forces police to respond in and around the motel.

Jones wants the motel shut down.

"We've been hoping that for 18 years. We've gone to the authorities. We've tried everything we can. It needs to be closed," she said.

Urso says they've yet to talk with township leaders about taking additional measures, but believes this could finally be the tipping point to a conversation that some would like to see turn into action.

21 News reached out to the township's legal department for comment.