Prescription prices, victims' rights on tap for Ohio ballot - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Prescription prices, victims' rights on tap for Ohio ballot

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Prescription drug prices and crime victims' rights are the subjects of two statewide ballot issues positioned to reach Ohio voters this fall.

A third measure overhauling the state's congressional map-making process will wait for 2018.

All three measures had until Wednesday to submit enough valid signatures to make Nov. 7 statewide ballots.

The Ohio Drug Price Relief Act has qualified. The citizen-initiated statute seeks to bar state agencies from buying drugs at prices higher than those paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which receives deep discounts.

Signatures for a second proposed constitutional amendment are in the process of being reviewed. It would give crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused, in a proposal dubbed Marsy's Law for Ohio.

Congressional redistricting petitions aren't yet submitted.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

    Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:34:54 GMT

    Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died.  The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...

    More >>

    Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died.  The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...

    More >>

  • Police identify body found in Howland motel

    Police identify body found in Howland motel

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:32:53 GMT

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms