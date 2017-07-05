Ohio Supreme Court won't hear appeal of driver in deadly Youngstown robbery

The Ohio Supreme Court says it won't hear the appeal of a Youngstown man serving a 28 year to life sentence for his part in a deadly robbery.

The Court announced on Wednesday that the justices have declined to hear the appeal filed by Nathaniel Dumas.

Dumas, who is now 41-years-old, was convicted of aggravated robbery and murder after investigators say he drove a getaway car in the 2011 robbery of Galaxy Seafood in Youngstown.

An alleged accomplice in that robbery was killed and an off-duty police officer was wounded.

In a partially hand-written appeal filed by Dumas himself, he claims that prosecutors did nothing as false testimony was allegedly presented during his 2012 trial.

He also claims that evidence that would have cleared him was ignored.

The court did not give a reason as to why the appeal was rejected.

The Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office declined to even file a response to the appeal.