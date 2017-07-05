Ohio Supreme Court won't hear appeal of driver in deadly Youngst - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio Supreme Court won't hear appeal of driver in deadly Youngstown robbery

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

The Ohio Supreme Court says it won't hear the appeal of a Youngstown man serving a 28 year to life sentence for his part in a deadly robbery.

The Court announced on Wednesday that the justices have declined to hear the appeal filed by Nathaniel Dumas.

Dumas, who is now 41-years-old, was convicted of aggravated robbery and murder after investigators say he drove a getaway car in the 2011 robbery of Galaxy Seafood in Youngstown.

An alleged accomplice in that robbery was killed and an off-duty police officer was wounded.

In a partially hand-written appeal filed by Dumas himself, he claims that prosecutors did nothing as false testimony was allegedly presented during his 2012 trial.

He also claims that evidence that would have cleared him was ignored.

The court did not give a reason as to why the appeal was rejected.

The Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office declined to even file a response to the appeal.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

    Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:34:54 GMT

    Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died.  The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...

    More >>

    Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died.  The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...

    More >>

  • Police identify body found in Howland motel

    Police identify body found in Howland motel

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:32:53 GMT

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms