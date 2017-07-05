Children Services caseworkers receive Narcan training in Trumbul - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an opiate overdose

Children Services caseworkers receive Narcan training in Trumbull County

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

First, it was Emergency Medical Technicians, then police officers who received special training to administer the opiate overdose reversal drug Narcan.

Now, caseworkers at Trumbull County Children Services are learning how to give the drug that has proven over and over again to save lives.

The caseworkers will receive further instruction on Thursday from representatives from Project DAWN, an organization that has been responsible for putting Narcan into the hands of family members who have drug addicted loved ones.

Trumbull County Children Services Community Liason Claire Gysegem tells 21 News that they will be the first child welfare agency in Ohio to receive Narcan training.

Gysegem says their caseworkers are first responders for Trumbull County's children and work closely enough with families that the possibility of witnessing an overdose or arriving on the scene of an overdose is likely.

"We hope that we never have to use this training. Unfortunately, the victims of the opiate crisis are in our lives every day. They are someone's daughter, sister, mother, or brother. We don't want our families to lose them," says Tim Schaffner, Executive Director of Trumbull County Children Services.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

    Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:34:54 GMT

    Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died.  The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...

    More >>

    Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died.  The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...

    More >>

  • Police identify body found in Howland motel

    Police identify body found in Howland motel

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:32:53 GMT

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms