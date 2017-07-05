Children Services caseworkers receive Narcan training in Trumbull County

Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an opiate overdose

First, it was Emergency Medical Technicians, then police officers who received special training to administer the opiate overdose reversal drug Narcan.

Now, caseworkers at Trumbull County Children Services are learning how to give the drug that has proven over and over again to save lives.

The caseworkers will receive further instruction on Thursday from representatives from Project DAWN, an organization that has been responsible for putting Narcan into the hands of family members who have drug addicted loved ones.

Trumbull County Children Services Community Liason Claire Gysegem tells 21 News that they will be the first child welfare agency in Ohio to receive Narcan training.

Gysegem says their caseworkers are first responders for Trumbull County's children and work closely enough with families that the possibility of witnessing an overdose or arriving on the scene of an overdose is likely.

"We hope that we never have to use this training. Unfortunately, the victims of the opiate crisis are in our lives every day. They are someone's daughter, sister, mother, or brother. We don't want our families to lose them," says Tim Schaffner, Executive Director of Trumbull County Children Services.