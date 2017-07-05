Senator Brown says trade policy betrayed workers

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says fair trade is a direct link to protecting and retaining American jobs.

The Ohio Democrat was in Warren Wednesday for a roundtable discussion with local government, economic development, business and labor representatives.

"It's pretty clear our free trade policy has pretty much betrayed workers and small businesses and probably large businesses too here in the Valley," Brown said in his opening remarks.

At a union hall in Warren, Senator Brown met with local government, business, economic development and labor representatives.

Brown says he has offered to help the Trump administration in re-negotiating NAFTA. To start with, he says anti-outsourcing and buy American provisions should be up front and workers should be included. He says the corporate trade agenda has sold out places like the Mahoning Valley.



"They shut down production in Warren, Youngstown, or Niles and they move overseas, build production there, get a tax break and sell back into the United States," Brown said.



A Steelworkers representative told Brown that his local membership has gone from more than 300 to 170. "Our plant struggles with the imports of steel from China, Japan, and Korea," said Mark Murray of the USW.



Brown also heard about unfair foreign government subsidies and currency manipulation.

Local leaders say they've been hearing talk about these topics for years and they're hoping that finally, the government will take some action.

"We've lost a lot of the industry in the area, a lot of the steel mills are closing down. At some point in time the government's really going to have to start stepping in and change these free trade agreements," said Murray

Brown said another key element is making sure young people get the training and skills they need to join manufacturing. Warren Mayor Doug Franklin told Brown that he's looking for a strategy that will hopefully impact what's going on in Washington as it relates to fair trade.

The Senator also expressed concern that President Trump is proposing reductions or elimination of programs that have been successful in promoting jobs and local development.

"Some of these programs build infrastructure, water, sewer, home weatherization, and rural development. All the things that it means in the Mahoning Valley," Brown said.