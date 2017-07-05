Tennis net burned at Struthers High School

Struthers school officials are trying to find out what happened to one of their tennis court nets.

One of the nets was burned Tuesday night. The nylon net melted right onto the tennis court.

The school's athletic director, Nancy Knight, says people did set off fireworks in the parking lot next to the courts.

"Since the 4th of July was yesterday, we think perhaps a live ember landed on the net or near it and basically melted the net to the ground. We're hoping that's what it is," said Knight.

Knight says it could have been vandalized but she says that may be unlikely because nothing else in the court was damaged.