Youngstown man Tased after scuffling with police

What started out as a routine arrest on Youngstown's North Side ended with a city police officer getting scraped up and the suspect being stunned with a taser.

Officer Eric Mallory says he checked the police computer when he saw 35-year-old Devin White walking out of the Save A Lot on Gypsy Lane Tuesday.

Learning that there were two warrants out for White's arrest, Mallory told him he was under arrest.

Mallory says White tried to run, so he grabbed the suspect's shirt, at which point, White pushed Mallory and began to punch the officer, according to the police report.

The officer says he wrestled White to the ground, but Mallory says the suspect still struggled.

The report says another officer warned White to stop before firing his taser at him.

Police found a knife in White's pocket after placing him in handcuffs.

Mallory says his own injuries included two scraped knees and cut on his hand.

White was treated at Northside Hospital for a cut on his head and then booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges including assault on a police officer and carrying a concealed weapon.