Police identify body found in Howland motel

Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

Police now say Steffon Scott, of Howland, was found on the second floor of the Capri Motel off of East Market Street, where he had been staying.

Authorities say his body was in a state of decomposition and it's possible he was dead inside the room for several days.

After noticing a white powdered substance inside the room, detectives took no chances of potential exposure.Officers were seen wearing oxygen tanks and protective gear while inside the room.

Police tell 21 News they believe the substance was likely heroin or fentanyl.

Scott's death is being investigated as an overdose.