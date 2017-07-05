Champions of Champion honored at Eastwood Mall

The Eastwood Mall and the Cafaro Company continued its tradition of honoring state champions.

Today in front of about 150 family and friends, the Champion Baseball and Softball teams were honored on the center concourse. They're the first local school to crown two state champions in baseball and softball in the same season.

"This is amazing, you can't say thank you enough," stated softball coach Cheryl Weaver, who's led the Flashes to four of their seven state titles, "you keep thinking about what we accomplished and you think, wow, will it ever happen again."

Baseball coach Rick Yauger, who led the Flashes to their first title feels his players will appreciate their accomplishments even more down the road, "they'll know what they did for years to come and its very humbling to know what we did."

Players on both teams were individually introduced and received a gift bag from the Eastwood Mall.

State Senator Sean O'Brien delivered two proclamations from the State Senate and other speakers included Scrappers General Manager Jordan Taylor, Anthony Cafaro, Past President of the Cafaro Company and former Cleveland Indian and 1980 American League Rookie of the Year Joe Charboneau.

As part of Mr. Cafaro's remarks, he presented the Champion Athletic Department a donation of $10,000 dollars.

The teams are being honored prior to Wednesday's Scrappers game and again next week at the Trumbull County Fair.