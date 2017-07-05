Champions of Champion honored at Eastwood Mall - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Champions of Champion honored at Eastwood Mall

Posted: Updated:
NILES, Ohio -

 The Eastwood Mall and the Cafaro Company continued its tradition of honoring state champions.

Today in front of about 150 family and friends, the Champion Baseball and Softball teams were honored on the center concourse.  They're the first local school to crown two state champions in baseball and softball in the same season.

"This is amazing, you can't say thank you enough," stated softball coach Cheryl Weaver, who's led the Flashes to four of their seven state titles, "you keep thinking about what we accomplished and you think, wow, will it ever happen again."

Baseball coach Rick Yauger, who led the Flashes to their first title feels his players will appreciate their accomplishments even more down the road, "they'll know what they did for years to come and its very humbling to know what we did."

Players on both teams were individually introduced and received a gift bag from the Eastwood Mall.

State Senator Sean O'Brien delivered two proclamations from the State Senate and other speakers included Scrappers General Manager Jordan Taylor, Anthony Cafaro, Past President of the Cafaro Company and former Cleveland Indian and 1980 American League Rookie of the Year Joe Charboneau.

As part of Mr. Cafaro's remarks, he presented the Champion Athletic Department a donation of $10,000 dollars.

The teams are being honored prior to Wednesday's Scrappers game and again next week at the Trumbull County Fair.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

    Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:34:54 GMT

    Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died.  The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...

    More >>

    Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died.  The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...

    More >>

  • Police identify body found in Howland motel

    Police identify body found in Howland motel

    Thursday, July 6 2017 5:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 09:32:53 GMT

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms