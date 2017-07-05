Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died. The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...More >>
Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.More >>
In the middle of the 4th of July Holiday, dozens of people, including kids, witnessed a woman pass out by a children's ride in Newton Falls from an apparent overdose. Officers administered the opiate overdose reversal drug, Narcan, to revive her. This situation has many questioning how they should talk to their children about the opioid epidemic. In the last 5 days, Trumbull County first responders say 28 people have been treated for overdoses. "We always want...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the...More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
