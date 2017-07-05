Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night.

The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit.

Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have caused the accident.