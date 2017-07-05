Youngstown man killed in motorcycle accident

A Youngstown man died in a motorcycle accident that closed a portion of the Himrod Avenue Expressway Wednesday night.

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 28-year-old Leon Hobbs.

Police say the motorcycle driven by Hobbs crashed in the eastbound lanes of Expressway near the Oak Street Bridge at around 9:30 p.m.

The coroner reports that Hobbs died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have caused the accident.