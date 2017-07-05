Efforts underway to reverse sale of former New Castle YDC - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Efforts underway to reverse sale of former New Castle YDC

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa -

Wednesday night, a meeting was held in hopes to reverse the controversial sale of the former Youth Development Center in Lawrence County that has already been approved by the state. 

Security checks were held at the doors of the meeting and no bags or purses were allowed in.

 All safety measures were taken due to the large crowd that was expected and comments that were made on social media that could be perceived as a threat. 

"They could have just been idle comments and so forth but again we don't take things lightly and wanted to be prepared just in case." said Darrin Cwynar, the officer in charge.

Many topics were discussed, but the one that triggered most concern was the quick sale of former YDC to the Hira Educational Services of North America, a consulting firm that provides services to the Islamic Schools. 

"We were told there were ten stages to go through, and then all of a sudden we went through stage one, then stage two, and now all of a sudden everything is approved," one resident spoke out. 

Township supervisors took action to file a complaint with the Board of Claims based on the bidding process. 

"Our concerns are that the process wasn't done right that somehow they got around the state process and may have pulled a fast one on the state of Pennsylvania," said another resident. 

Their base for this concern is, they say, the CEO of the business placed a bid as both himself and the company, ultimately gaining the ownership of a building assessed at 3 million dollars for just 400,000 dollars.

Township supervisors also took action that if the Board of Claims doesn't rule in the favor of the township they will petition to have the matter reviewed by the court.

  Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...
  Route 62 reopens in Youngstown after fatal motorcycle crash

    Youngstown Police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Route 62 Wednesday night. The report came in at around 9:30 pm. that a motorcycle had crashed on Route 62 eastbound, just past the Himrod Avenue Expressway exit. Police confirm that the driver of the motorcycle has died.  The name of the victim has not been released. Police tell 21 News that no other vehicle appeared to be involved in the crash, and they are still investigating what may have cau...

    More >>

  Police identify body found in Howland motel

    Investigators have identified the body of a man found dead inside a Howland motel Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

