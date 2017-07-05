Efforts underway to reverse sale of former New Castle YDC

Wednesday night, a meeting was held in hopes to reverse the controversial sale of the former Youth Development Center in Lawrence County that has already been approved by the state.

Security checks were held at the doors of the meeting and no bags or purses were allowed in.

All safety measures were taken due to the large crowd that was expected and comments that were made on social media that could be perceived as a threat.

"They could have just been idle comments and so forth but again we don't take things lightly and wanted to be prepared just in case." said Darrin Cwynar, the officer in charge.

Many topics were discussed, but the one that triggered most concern was the quick sale of former YDC to the Hira Educational Services of North America, a consulting firm that provides services to the Islamic Schools.

"We were told there were ten stages to go through, and then all of a sudden we went through stage one, then stage two, and now all of a sudden everything is approved," one resident spoke out.

Township supervisors took action to file a complaint with the Board of Claims based on the bidding process.

"Our concerns are that the process wasn't done right that somehow they got around the state process and may have pulled a fast one on the state of Pennsylvania," said another resident.

Their base for this concern is, they say, the CEO of the business placed a bid as both himself and the company, ultimately gaining the ownership of a building assessed at 3 million dollars for just 400,000 dollars.

Township supervisors also took action that if the Board of Claims doesn't rule in the favor of the township they will petition to have the matter reviewed by the court.