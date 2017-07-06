Rise in overdoses becomes a concern for our Valley's children - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rise in overdoses becomes a concern for our Valley's children

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio -

In the middle of the 4th of July Holiday, dozens of people, including kids, witnessed a woman pass out by a children's ride in Newton Falls from an apparent overdose.

Officers administered the opiate overdose reversal drug, Narcan, to revive her. This situation has many questioning how they should talk to their children about the opioid epidemic. 

In the last 5 days, Trumbull County first responders say 28 people have been treated for overdoses. 

"We always want to break things down into bite sized pieces for children, and normally children will start asking questions when they become aware of things," said Psychiatrist, Deirdre Adduci. 

Dr. Deirdre Adduci specializes in helping people overcome addiction. She says for children about six and under, parents should address the situation in a way that is in their child's scope of understanding. 

As children mature, the conversation about the opioid epidemic can evolve. She says parents should always work to build up their children's self-esteem.

"If we allow children to understand if I have self-esteem with myself then I don't have to turn to these things, then kids have less of a chance of turning to a drug to feel this way," said Dr. Adduci.

Even if your child has never encountered an overdose situation, it's important to teach them about the consequence of putting harmful things into your body at a young age. 

