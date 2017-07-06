Court overturns Girard man's animal cruelty conviction - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Court overturns Girard man's animal cruelty conviction

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

An appeals court has thrown out the animal cruelty conviction of a Girard man who was recorded on video beating his dog.

According to a police report, 51-year-old John Giordano used his knee to force his four-year-old Rottweiler “Hazard” to the ground and hit him with a closed fist back in February.

Once the video was posted on wfmj.com and social media, police took note and charged John Giordano with animal cruelty.

Giordano pleaded no contest to the charge as part of a plea deal.

Girard Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Adler fined Giordano $250 and handed down a suspended 90 jail sentence.

Hazard was surrendered to the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League as part of Giordano's  sentence.

But last week, the 11th District Court of Appeals ruled that Giordano's plea deal will not stand because Judge Adler failed to ask the prosecutor to explain the circumstances surrounding the crime before finding Giordano guilty.

Judge Diane Grendell took issue with part of the conclusion reached by the other two Appellate Judges, Cynthia Wescott Rice and Timothy Cannon.

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Grendell wrote that instead of having the case dismissed, Giordano's case should have been sent back to Girard Court for a new plea hearing.

The Appellate Court ruling may be seen here

