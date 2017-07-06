Woman and three dogs escape Masury house fire; cat dies

Crews from several departments were called out to battle a house fire in Masury on Thursday morning.

The call came in just before 7:30 a.m. for a house fire at 830 Boyd St. Northeast.

Fire departments from Brookfield, Hermitage, Patagonia, Sharon, Hubbard, and Vienna were all called to fight the fire, which started in a bathroom.

One woman and several pets were inside when the woman heard the smoke alarm go off.

The woman and three dogs were able to get out safely. A cat in the home died in the fire.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Damage is extensive.