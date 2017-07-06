Clif Bar issues recall over undeclared nut allergen

A manufacturer of energy bars is recalling some of its products that contain nuts that were not listed on the labels.

Clif Bar & Company issued a recall for CLIF® BUILDER'S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors sold online and at retail stores across the U.S.

The company says the bars contain peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts, and coconuts.

People with an allergy to peanuts and these specific tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

Individuals who are not allergic to peanuts or these specific tree nuts may safely consume the products, according to the company.

The company says it received consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions.

There are no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall, according to the company.

The recall applies to products in all pack sizes and individual bars meeting the criteria found in the attached table. The affected “Best By” dates can be found on the back of individual packaging or caddies.

The following products with these lot codes are included in the recall:

CLIF® BUILDER'S® 18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint

Lot Code FROM 24MAR16M

Lot Code TO 08FEB18M

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein 30-count Variety Pack

Lot Code FROM 31MAY16M

Lot Code TO 15OCT17M

CLIF® BUILDER'S® Chocolate Mint 12-count

CLIF® BUILDER'S® Chocolate Mint 6-pack

CLIF® BUILDER'S® Chocolate Mint 7-pack

CLIF® BUILDER'S® Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 10-pack

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 150-count

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 5-pack

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 10-pack

CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Mint 150-count

CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 5-pack

Lot Code FROM 05APR16M3

Lot Code TO 23APR18M3

No other Clif Bar & Company products, pack sizes, flavors or ‘Best By’ date codes are affected.

The company is strongly advising consumers who have peanut and these specific tree nut allergies not to consume these bars.

The company is asking consumers to return the products to the store where purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern. Affected product should then be discarded in a secure place and not consumed.

For more information please visit here or contact 866-526-1970.