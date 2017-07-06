Trumbull Art Gallery prepares to celebrate 60 years

To commemorate 60 years in Warren, the Trumbull Art Gallery is planning a day full of activities to celebrate the big milestone.

The Gallery is going to have their anniversary celebration on Saturday, July 22nd.

It will feature a Potter and Ceramic Artisan Festival on Courthouse Square and a dedication of their new exhibit and educational space in their new gallery location on North Park Avenue.

"The whole space has been renovated. It's studio space, space for education and art. Then later in the day from 6 to 9 p.m., we have the 53rd T.A.G. Annual, our major art event of the year. It's a juried show," said T.A.G. Executive Director Pat Galgozy.

The Trumbull Art Gallery, also known as TAG, was formed in 1957 as a place where artists could promote visual arts and their own works.