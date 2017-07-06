Trumbull Art Gallery prepares to celebrate 60 years

Howland Police are attempting to identify a guest of Avalon Golf Course in regards to a recent theft investigation. The suspect, white male, 240 lbs, was set up on the golf course with rental clubs and a golf cart, last Wednesday. Employees of the golf course observed the suspect grab the bag of clubs and head toward the parking lot, where he got on a red moped and went in an unknown direction. Employees said the bag and clubs are valued at $1500. If you recog...More >>
Howland Police are attempting to identify a guest of Avalon Golf Course in regards to a recent theft investigation. The suspect, white male, 240 lbs, was set up on the golf course with rental clubs and a golf cart, last Wednesday. Employees of the golf course observed the suspect grab the bag of clubs and head toward the parking lot, where he got on a red moped and went in an unknown direction. Employees said the bag and clubs are valued at $1500. If you recog...More >>
A Bloomfield man is indicted for selling drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose of an Ashtabula County woman.More >>
A Bloomfield man is indicted for selling drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose of an Ashtabula County woman.More >>
There has been a rash of cases involving missing and endangered elderly in the Mahoning Valley who have unknowingly put themselves in harms way.More >>
There has been a rash of cases involving missing and endangered elderly in the Mahoning Valley who have unknowingly put themselves in harms way.More >>
The Ohio National Guard has installations in 37 counties including Mahoning and Trumbull County. They do important work all over the world including an air refueling wing at Rickenbacker in Columbus.More >>
The Ohio National Guard has installations in 37 counties including Mahoning and Trumbull County. They do important work all over the world including an air refueling wing at Rickenbacker in Columbus.More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager...More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager Terry...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>