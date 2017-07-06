Youngstown Finance Director and two others named in search warra - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Finance Director and two others named in search warrants

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
David Bozanich David Bozanich
Stephen Garea Stephen Garea
Dominic Marchionda Dominic Marchionda
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

State agents and sheriff's deputies searched three homes and a law office in Boardman and Canfield on Thursday.  

The warrants were executed at the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, the home and office of Canfield attorney Steve Garea, and the home of a woman identified as Panzy Eldridge.

The state auditor's office says the searches are part of an on-going investigation, but would not provide any additional details.

Agencies taking part in the search warrants included the State Auditor, Attorney General, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the county sheriff's office.

The on-going investigation is apparently connected to Dominic Marchionda, CEO of the NYO Property Group.  

In March, search warrants were also executed at Marchionda's home in Poland and the Youngstown offices of NYO Property Group.  City Law Director Martin Hume says it would seem reasonable to make that connection. 

"Yes, there's been an on-going investigation actually lasting back over several years and there's been a volume of documents that have been requested by the city, and the city has been fully cooperative. We're asking everybody that has information related to the investigation to fully cooperate and to the best of my knowledge everybody has," said Hume.

Hume added that there has been no confirmation from any state authority has to the exact nature of the investigation. 

There is no information about why warrants were issued for the home and office of Canfield attorney Steve Garea.  

Agents also searched the home of Panzy Eldridge, said to be a long time friend of Bozanich.

The property on Walnut Street is owned by Bozanich but a relative lives there, not Bozanich.

 Agents did remove several boxes from the home.

Hume says no charges have been filed in the investigation, and he wouldn't anticipate any action by the city against Bozanich.

"There's been no facts or circumstances brought to my attention that would justify action at this time," Hume said.

Attempts to contact all the parties named in the searches were not successful.  
 

