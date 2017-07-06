Mahoning County deputy agrees to resign as part of plea deal

A Youngstown man has agreed to resign his position as a Mahoning County Sheriff's deputy as part of a plea deal involving drunk driving and weapons.

David Schialdone, 39, was charged with mishandling a firearm, speeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in February.

Schialdone was in his personal vehicle when state troopers pulled him over on South Avenue and found him to be in possession of his service weapon, which is a violation of the law if he was intoxicated at the time.

Schialdone, who entered guilty pleas to charges of OVI and having weapons while intoxicated, was also placed on probation for six months.

He had been a deputy with the department since January 2008.