Train strikes, kills man in Mahoning County

A 29-year-old man struck by a train in Mahoning County was dragged into Stark County according to investigators.

Stark County Coroner's Investigator Rick Walters tells 21 News that Aaron Stickler of Marlboro Township, Stark County, was struck and killed while walking along tracks in Smith Township, Mahoning County just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A friend of Stickler tells police that the two had been drinking and walking along the tracks when Stickler was hit by the train, which consisted of five diesel engines pulling 80 cars.

The coroner's office says the train dragged the victim about fifty feet, across the county line.

Walters says his office will conduct toxicology tests and the National Transportation Safety Board will review video of the accident taken by a camera on the train.