Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley welcomes new General Manager

Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley has a new leader.

Anthony Frabbiele is now the new General Manager of the Austintown racino.

Frabbiele was born and raised in Las Vegas. He says his father and grandfather both worked in the casino industry before him.

Before coming to the Valley, Frabbiele worked at casinos in Louisiana.

He says he's getting accustomed to life up north but isn't yet sure if he will make any changes to the local facility anytime soon.

"At this point, I can't tell you there are any plans but we are always looking for opportunities. Obviously, the facility has done extremely well and we will see if there is an opportunity to expand. We just finished the expansion of the high limit area as well as the left side of the casino floor and on our smoking deck as well," said Frabbiele.