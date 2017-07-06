Sewage forces cases out of Austintown Court

A sewage backup is forcing cases out of the court in Austintown until further notice.

Officials with Mahoning County Court #4 in Austintown tell 21 News that the sewer problem that shut down the court on Monday, is the reason why hearings are being moved to other courts.

Administrative Clerk for the Court, Betsy Velazquez says the building is now in need of what she characterizes as major renovations.

As a result, traffic and criminal arraignments, as well as pre-trials and trials that were scheduled for Austintown Court will be relocated to Mahoning County Court #5, 72 Broad St., Canfield.

Civil cases are being moved to Boardman Court on Market Street.

The Austintown Court remains open to the public to make payments and for people reporting for probation.