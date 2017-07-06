Fabulous Flashbacks reunite for arts festival in Youngstown

If you haven't been in the Downtown Youngstown area in a while, you'll have a perfect excuse to stop by this weekend.

A weekend of arts, culture, and music is planned now through Sunday at several locations around Downtown Youngstown and at Youngstown State University.

Events include:

The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Summerfest, Thursday through Sunday, July 6-9, 220 N. Walnut Street

St. Nicholas Greek Summerfest kicks off the weekend July 6-9 and includes live music and dancing, Greek food and pastries, and a display of cultural memorabilia. Hours are: Thursday, July 6, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; and Sunday, July 9, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Take out lunch service is available on Thursday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Friday night concert, Friday, July 7 at Central Square, Downtown Youngstown

An opening night event on Friday, July 7, will bring the Fabulous Flashbacks together for the first time in eight years where they will perform on stage near the Central Square in Downtown Youngstown. Doors will open at 6:30; Tickets are $10 and available at the gate. The Flashbacks rose to fame as a classic rock and roll band, performing during the 80s and 90s in and around Youngstown.

YSU Summer Festival of the Arts, Saturday, and Sunday, July 8 and 9, at and around Youngstown State University

The 19th annual YSU Summer Festival of the Arts will be held July 8 and 9 at and around Youngstown State University. Saturday’s hours are 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday’s hours are 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The heart of the festival is the artists’ marketplace that showcases the work of over 75 local, regional and national artists selling original, hand-crafted pieces such as jewelry, paintings, sketches, sculptures, glass, wood, and textiles. Artists’ work has been juried, or selected, from among all of the applicants.

Family activities are central to this event and include the popular hands-on art tent where children are encouraged to create various pieces of artwork under the guidance of a professional art teacher. Dozens of music, theater, and dance performances are also scheduled at the event which spans the entire length of the campus, from the McDonough Museum of Art to DeBartolo Hall. Numerous YSU departments will participate in activities and displays. The Summer Festival of the Arts will also include the Festival of Nations, an ethnic festival welcoming over 20 ethnic clubs and churches that provide ethnic memorabilia, performances, and food. Many local arts and cultural groups will also provide open hours and activities at their off-campus locations. Admission is free.

All AmeriCon 2017 Comic Convention, Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, at the Covelli Center

New to the Summer Festival of the Arts weekend is the eighth annual All-AmeriCon Comic and Toy show, July 8 and 9. The event, presented by All American Cards & Comics, All-AmeriCon includes comics, art, and cosplay, and this year moved to the larger Covelli Center to allow for additional vendors and activities. The convention will include over 100 vendors and guests Bob Layton, Geof Isherwood, Michael Golden, Rags Morales and Darryl Banks. Admission is $10 per day. For more information, call 330-393-3137 or visit their Facebook page. Patrons are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character.

Youngstown Wine and Jazz, Saturday, July 8, at Central Square, Downtown Youngstown

For the seventh year, a Jazz concert will occur in Downtown Youngstown as part of the weekend. Youngstown Wine and Jazz will be Saturday, July 8; doors open at 6:30 p.m. The stage will be set up in the middle of Wick Avenue near the Central Square. Several wineries and breweries have committed to the event and will set up adjacent to the stage. Tickets are $10 each and available at the Covelli Center Box Office, at www.ticketmaster.com or at the gate.

This year’s featured artist is keyboardist Alex Bugnon, billed as a romantic yet energetic force on the contemporary jazz scene. Born and raised in Montreux, Switzerland, he studied at a music conservatory in Paris before coming to America to continue at the Berklee School of Music. Upon graduation, he moved to New York and found initial work backing R&B stars such as Patti Austin & James Ingram, Melba Moore, Freddie Jackson and Keith Sweat. It was through backing Najee that he made the contact at Orpheus Records where he recorded his first two CDs, Love Season (1989), which earned him a Black Radio Exclusive Best new Jazz artist award, and Head Over Heels (1991). A switch to Sony’s Epic Records family yielded 107 Degrees in the Shade (1991) and another Soul Train Award. After the release of the best-selling This Time Around (1993), he jumped to RCA Records for Tales from the Bright Side (1995). From there he segued into four albums (2000’s As Promised, 2001’s Soul Purpose, 2003’s Southern Living and 2005’s Free), for Narada Records.

After recording those albums, he was approached to do a comprehensive album including something from every one of his albums. The Ultimate Alex Bugnon was released on the Mosaic label. His most recent album, Moment Of Truth was released in 2013. Beyond his recordings, Alex has built a loyal fan base through touring on the club and jazz festival circuits.

2 DE Gospel Fest, Sunday, July 9, at Central Square, Downtown Youngstown

On Sunday, July 9 the third annual 2DE Gospel Festival 2K17 will be headlined by Israel Houghton & New Breed. Tickets are $20, $40 and $60 and may be purchased online at http://www.2deepevents.com/ or via phone at 330-953-3340.

Israel Houghton is a prolific worship leader, musician, songwriter, producer and recording artist. His primary ministry has spanned 22 years and includes work on over 50 albums as an artist or producer, 19 awards, and countless accolades. In 1995 Houghton formed New Breed Ministries that gave way to his debut releases in 1997, Whisper It Loud, and Way of the World.

Since that time, Houghton has released 11 solo and group CDs and has consistently been a commercial success with Billboard chart toppers New Season, Power of One and the current release, Jesus at the Center. He achieved Gold selling albums with Alive in South Africa and Live From Another Level.

Making an impact by overcoming cultural and denominational barriers, Israel assembled a group of world-class musicians and singers to create a new sound that revolutionized contemporary praise and worship music. Houghton has received numerous Grammy, Dove, Stellar, NAACP Image and Soul Train Award nominations resulting in five Grammy Awards, 13 Dove Awards, two Stellar Awards and a Soul Train Music Award.

More information is available at www.youngstownlive.com, www.ysu.edu/sfa