UPDATE: Deadly crash closes Warner Road in Johnston Township

First responders are on the scene of a deadly crash in Trumbull County.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol say a vehicle crashed into a pole and split in two at Bradley Brownlee Road and Warner Road in Johnston Township shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was thrown from the vehicle, which is heavily damaged.

Wires are also down in the area and Warner Road is closed north of Bradley Brownlee Road. The road could remain closed for hours.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this story.