Missing and Endangered Adults in the Valley

There has been a rash of cases involving missing and endangered elderly in the Mahoning Valley who have unknowingly put themselves in harm's way.

With people over 60 making up one-quarter of the Valley's population, it's important to know how to prevent loved ones from wandering off and how to be prepared if the worst does happen.

Most of the missing people have been returned home safely, but for missing 91-year-old John Peters, of Farmdale, the story ended tragically. 

His remains were found in Lake Erie, not far from where his van was recovered. His death ruled accidental.

"When people sit alone, they have some anxiety, or they get bored and want to go out, they end up wandering and nobody knows where they are," said Lisa Solley, Area Agency on Aging. 

That's why it's important to notice what's going on with elderly loved ones and prepare for tough conversations that include taking car keys away and alternative living arrangements if that time comes.

If a loved one does wander off, be prepared.  

Immediately provide police an updated photo you can take on your cell phone, the color, make and model of their car, the license plate number, a list of medications and where they used to work or places that mean something to them.

