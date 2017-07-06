Air refueling with the Ohio National Guard

Remember the old stigma of the National Guard? One weekend a month, two weeks a year. Military officials say that's a thing of the past. The guard is no longer considered a strategic reserve but rather an operational force.

The Ohio National Guard has installations in 37 counties including Mahoning and Trumbull County. They do important work all over the world including a wing at Rickenbacker National Guard Base in Columbus.

The 121st Air Refueling Wing is deployed all over the World and their job is to refuel military aircraft, mid-air.

The global outreach is impeccable when we’re there. There is nowhere we can’t go, there’s no one we can’t reach out and touch, so getting the gas to the fighters or the heavies that may be taking some supplies to the guys on the ground, there’s nowhere we can’t be seen," said Master Sgt. David Sorrell, who is a boom operator with the 121st.

Sorrell has one of the best office views in the military, looking out the back windows of a KC-135 Stratotanker.

"This is probably some of the best office views anyone will ever have so, that’s why I always say great view out of the office, good office window to have. It’s amazing what you can see up here, you really can’t beat it," said Sorrell.

Air refueling is a critical component of the U.S. Military and the 121st plays a vital role in helping the Air Force achieve its core mission of global reach.

"One of the strengths of our military is our global reach. It’s our ability to project power anywhere that we need to in the world and these air frames, these refuelers are an important capability, important aspect in that capability," said Major General John C. Harris, Jr. "Not every nation puts a premium on that ability. Many nations it’s about homeland defense but projecting power, their responsibilities across the globe aren’t quite as important to them. It’s very important to us," he said.

The magic happens in what is called the "boom pod." It's a small area in the back of the KC-135 where the boom operator lays on his stomach and operates the boom which provides the fuel to receiver aircraft. 21 News Anchor Derek Steyer was invited to fly along with the 121st to see a refueling mission up close.

As a C-17 approaches the KC-135, the boom is lowered and Sorrell eyes his gauges.

"If you see all the green here that’s what I got to keep him inside of, those are his limits. If he gets outside those limits I’ve got to get rid of him, send him back and then we’ll bring him back and do it again. He can go all the way out to about 18 feet and then I’m gonna start bringing him back in and then he can come all the way to about 6 feet before I’ll start sending him back out. They’re pretty good, they know what their envelope is and they usually come right in and stay there," said Sorrell.

Master Sgt. Sorrell says they typically like to keep the receiver aircraft about 10-15 feet off the back of the KC-135

At the same time Sorrell is lining up the boom, the job of the pilot of the KC-135, in this case Lt. Col. Eric Kaufman, is to be hyper aware.

"He does all the maneuvering, my job is to be here and be very stable, don’t speed up, don’t slow down, don’t turn, just be here, he’s going to maneuver his airplane and get it up to us so the whole procedure from this airplane is be cool," said Kaufman.

With a steady hand, Sorrell extends the boom for connection and fuel is now flowing at a thousand gallons a minute.

"When we bring him in to make the initial contact I’d say usually for me that’s the sportiest. Once I get him on the boom, I think then it’s a little more comfortable and then I just gotta kind of watch my gauges and make sure that he’s staying within in the envelope. I guess the more you do it, the more you get comfortable with it but you definitely don’t want to let your guard down, you want to try to be observant as you can," said Sorrell.

The KC-135 is literally a flying gas station. It can hold up to 100,000 gallons of fuel and fill up an F-16 in 1 to 2 minutes. While precision is a must, so is teamwork. From the pilots to the flight crew to the ground crew. It's a total team effort to get this mission accomplished.

"I’m proud to be part of a group of guys, we got a couple of squadrons in the entire wing, tremendous professionals who work and they work extremely hard to help us all accomplish this," said Lt. Col. Kaufman. "You guys are seeing just the tip of the end of the work of hundreds of hundreds of people that does enable us to take this airplane and go help hopefully change the world for the better," he said.

"It takes everybody to do what we do so we’re appreciative of all the support we get from all the ground guys, all the support we get from employers that allow their folks to come do what they do so it’s one big team and just happy to be part of it," said Sorrell.

The 121st Air Refueling wing is one of the busiest in the guard. They've flown over 90,000 hours since 9/11. Ohio actually has the 2nd largest Air Guard in the country.